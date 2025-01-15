Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Mokulele Airlines grounds fleet over maintenance issue

By Star-Advertiser staff

A Mokulele Airlines Cessna Aircraft taxis in at Mokulele Airlines’ Terminal 3 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Southern Airways Express LLC, doing business as Mokulele Airlines, has announced a temporary suspension of all flights, citing maintenance needs and an abundance of caution.

The airline, which serves interisland routes across Hawaii, made the announcement this morning.

Customers are encouraged to contact Mokulele’s customer service team at (808) 495-4188 or toll-free at 1-866-260-7070 for assistance with rebooking or refunds. The airline has not provided a timeline for the resumption of services.

The suspension comes as Mokulele Airlines continues to face operational hurdles. In August 2024, the airline grounded several aircraft after Federal Aviation Administration inspections flagged maintenance issues. At that time, Mokulele said that the inspections, though routine, uncovered a compliance matter requiring immediate attention.

The airline also received federal subsidies to maintain flights to Lanai under the Essential Air Service program, which supports routes vital to small or remote communities. The subsidies were awarded to ensure the continuation of service between Lanai and Honolulu amid concerns about Mokulele’s scheduling reliability.

