State detects ‘very low’ levels of H5 bird flu in Kauai wastewater

The Hawaii Department of Health today said it has detected “very low levels” of H5 avian influenza in wastewater samples collected last month from the Lihue Wastewater Treatment Plant on Kauai.

DOH said the State Laboratories Division detected H5 from a sample collected Dec. 11 at levels that were “so low that it was not considered a positive result.” The department got similar results for subsequent samples collected on Dec. 18 and Jan. 8.

“While none is considered a positive result, the consistent very low-level detections indicate a high likelihood that H5 bird flu virus is on Kauai,” said DOH in a news release. “No H5 virus infections of birds, dairy cows, or humans have been detected on Kauai to date. Detection of infected birds in the state has so far been limited to Oahu.”

The first detection of H5 in wastewater in Hawaii was in early November from a sample collected in Central Oahu. State officials that month confirmed an outbreak of H5N1 among a flock of rescued ducks and geese at Susie’s Duck Sanctuary in Wahiawa.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also confirmed the detection of H5N1 that month in a swab collected from a wild duck at James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge on Oahu’s North Shore.

In December, DOH detected H5 in a sample collected from the Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant on Hawaii island, which at the time was the first on a neighbor island.

Health officials said wastewater testing cannot determine if the detection is specifically the H5N1 subtype of bird flu virus – also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza.

However, H5 bird flu viruses include the H5N1 subtype that has spread globally in birds as well as several mammal species, including dairy cows on the U.S. mainland.

”While the risk to the public remains low, bird flu can cause severe illness with a high mortality rate among certain bird populations such as poultry,” said DOH. “Commercial poultry producers and residents with backyard flocks are strongly advised to increase biosecurity measures to reduce the likelihood of infection. Bird flu can also infect dairy cows. While pasteurized milk is safe, raw milk should be avoided.”

The public is urged to report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock, wild birds or other animals to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture at 808-483-7100 or 808-837-8092 (non-business hours). The public can also send an email to hdoa.ldc@hawaii.gov.

Residents who need to remove a dead, wild bird from their property should wear disposable gloves to pick up the carcass, double-bag it and throw it out with regular trash, then wash their hands and disinfect their clothing and shoes.

Residents who believe they may have been exposed to sick birds or other wildlife should contact DOH’s disease reporting line at 808-586-4586 for additional guidance.