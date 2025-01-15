Aces wild as No. 4 UH volleyball team beats No. 19 Princeton

Hawaii freshman Kristian Titriyski had five of UH’s season-high 16 aces to lead the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors to a 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17 victory over No. 19 Princeton tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A midweek crowd of 3,561 watched UH (5-0) completely turn around its serving numbers from the first four matches of the season, when it recorded twice as many errors than aces from behind the service line every match.

UH was even for the match with 16 errors from behind the line.

Titriyski finished with a match-high 15 kills and Adrien Roure had 12 kills and four aces.

Senior Clay Wieter added three aces, including two in a row on the final two points of the second set.

The Tigers (0-2) extended the match to a fourth set hitting .867 in the third set with 13 kills and no errors.

Hawaii scored three consecutive points on three straight rotations to blow open the fourth set early.

Titriyski had five of his kills in the fourth set and Roure had three aces.

The two teams will meet again on Friday at 7 p.m.