CSUN men roll right over Rainbows

The Cal State Northridge basketball team raced to an 83-60 victory over Hawaii on Thursday night in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 2,603 saw the Matadors, who entered with the nation’s fourth-fastest offense (14.7 seconds per possession), beat the ’Bows down the court and on the boards.

Cal Baptist transfer Scotty Washington scored a game-high 24 points and Marcus Adams, who played at BYU last season, had 18 points. Keonte Jones contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The ’Bows tried several combinations but could not unlock their offense. They were 3-for-20 on 3-point shots. They only had two assists in the second half. Starting wing Ryan Rapp went to the bench after being assessed back-to-back fouls with 17 minutes left in the first half. Center Tanner Christensen, who scored 37 points in the previous two games, picked up his fourth foul with 15:25 remaining in the second half.

The Matadors buried eight of 14 3-point shots and made 53.3% of their overall field-goal attempts. Of their 40 rebounds, 14 were grabbed off the offensive glass.

The ’Bows, who entered on a three-game winning streak, fell to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the Big West. They play host to Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.