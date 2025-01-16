Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii women’s basketball wins 4th straight game

By Billy Hull

GEORGE F. LEE / 2023 Hawaii’s Imani Perez led the Rainbow Wahine in scoring in a win over CSUN today in Northridge, Calif.

Hawaii junior Imani Perez scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures for the Rainbow Wahine in a 75-47 win over Cal State Northridge today at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

Lily Wahinekapu added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists for Hawaii (10-6, 4-2 Big West), which won its fourth straight game.

Brooklyn Rewers scored 13 points on 6-for-14 shooting with four rebounds off of the bench and Ritorya Tamilo had 11 points and two blocks.

Guard Mia ‘Uhila had eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 25 minutes off the bench.

Erika Aspajo had 14 points to lead the Matadors (3-13, 1-6), who shot 27.6% (16-for-58) from the field.

Hawaii is 10-2 when holding opponents under 40% shooting.

UH can match its season-high five-game winning streak with a victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday at noon.

