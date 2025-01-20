Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Maui police arrest man, 39, in restricted Lahaina area

Maui police arrested a Lahaina man Saturday night for allegedly violating the rules governing access to the restricted Lahaina disaster area. Police said he was stopped near Front and Papalaua streets, show here a week after the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

Police have arrested a 39-year-old Lahaina man for allegedly violating the rules and orders of Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen’s 13th emergency proclamation relating to wildfires.

Maui police said at about 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, officers found the man within the restricted Lahaina disaster area near Front and Papalaua streets after allegedly evading a security checkpoint about 30 minutes earlier.

Police said the man was unable to provide a valid reason for being in the restricted area. Additionally, police said, the man was observed allegedly to have an open container of alcohol within his golf cart.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of violating rules and orders and having an open liquor container in a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Lahaina Police Station for processing, where he posted bail of $400. The mayor’s proclamation was issued on Dec. 5.

“The Maui Police Department, in collaboration with the Maui Emergency Management Agency, reminds the public of the critical importance of adhering to rules and orders established to ensure safety and order within restricted areas of Lahaina,” MPD said in a news release. “These measures are vital for protecting our community and supporting ongoing recovery efforts.”

MEMA last week issued its own news release urging Lahaina residents and visitors to avoid restricted areas in Lahaina town, which are marked with “Do Not Enter” signs.

MEMA officials said they had received “numerous reports of vehicles parked on private property or in private lots” as well as “reports of individuals disregarding signage and entering unsafe, restricted zones.”

“While many areas remain accessible, it’s important to remember that numerous properties are privately owned,” MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said in the release. “We respectfully ask everyone to honor posted signs and barricades that block unsafe areas. Your cooperation is crucial to ensuring safety and respect for all.”

Private property owners are encouraged to report trespassing incidents to MPD’s non-emergency line at 808-244-6400.

