U.S. Coast Guard medevacs injured man from fishing vessel

The U.S. Coast Guard this morning medevaced an injured man from a fishing vessel about 40 miles off shore of Oahu.

Honolulu watchstanders received notification at 4:30 p.m. Saturday from crew members aboard the Capt Davis that a 34-year-old man had suffered an eye injury. At the time, the 72-foot commercial fishing boat was about 350 miles southwest of Oahu.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

At 6 a.m. today, the USCG deployed an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point to the Capt Davis about 40 miles southwest of Kapolei.

The helicopter crew transported the man to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where he reportedly remains in stable condition.