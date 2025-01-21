Hiker, 20s, rescued from ‘precarious’ spot at Pu‘u Manamana

Honolulu firefighters on Monday morning rescued a hiker from the Pu‘u Manamana Trail in Kaaawa.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:35 a.m. Monday for a woman in her 20s reportedly stuck in a precarious location on the trail. Six units with 17 personnel responded, with the first arriving just before noon.

Firefighters were able to locate the woman and arrive by her side. They conducted a medical assessment and then airlifted her to the landing zone.

The hiker was not injured, and declined medical attention.

Social media sites and blogs list Pu‘u Manamana above the “Crouching Lion” rock formation as an advanced hike up the Koolaus surrounding Kahana Valley, with steep inclines and narrow ridges.

It is not listed as one of the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources’ sanctioned Na Ala Hele trails.