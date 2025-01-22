Goldman Sachs promotes several executives to reinforce dominance

Goldman Sachs is tapping several executives to lead its prized Wall Street businesses, it said on Tuesday, as part of a management reshuffle less than a week after reporting its biggest quarterly profit in more than three years.

The move comes at a time the investment bank is preparing for a flurry of dealmaking in 2025 on the back of a resilient economy and prospects of business-friendly policies under the Trump administration.

“This group of leaders represents the very best of our culture of excellence, client service and teamwork,” said Goldman CEO David Solomon, who last week was given an $80 million stock bonus to stay at the helm for another five years.

The bank named Matt McClure, Anthony Gutman and Kim Posnett its global co-heads of investment banking.

Jason Brauth, Kunal Shah and Anshul Sehgal will become global co-heads of fixed income, currency and commodities, while Dmitri Potishko, Cyril Goddeeris and Erdit Hoxha will become global co-heads of equities.

All the new appointees will join the bank’s management committee.

Goldman has sharpened its focus on its Wall Street businesses over the past few years after an ill-fated foray into consumer banking led to billions in losses.

Analysts expect 2025 to be another strong year for the company and its Wall Street peers. Solomon has previously said dealmaking in equities and mergers and acquisitions could exceed 10-year averages this year.

Here is an overview of the new executives taking the helm:

Unit Designation Executives Investment Global Matt McClure, Anthony Banking Co-heads Gutman and Kim Posnett Investment Chair Suhail Sikhtian and Banking Marshall Smith Fixed Income, Global Jason Brauth, Kunal Currency and Co-heads Shah and Anshul Sehgal Commodities Equities Global Dmitri Potishko, Cyril Co-heads Goddeeris and Erdit Hoxha Global Banking Global Kevin Kelly and Sam & Markets – Co-heads of Morgan Public Client Coverage Goldman Sachs Co-CEOs Anthony Gutman and International Kunal Shah Goldman Sachs Chair Francois-Xavier de EMEA Mallmann, in addition to current role as investment banking chair One Goldman Co-heads John Storey and Tony Sachs Pasquariello, in addition to Meena Flynn to maintain Will Bousquette, respective Kathleen Connolly and roles and Marie Louise Kirk join management committee Vice Chair Richard Gnodde and Jack Sebastian; Sebastian to retain his existing roles.