Honolulu police officer’s badge, gun, radio stolen in Hawaii Kai

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 1:53 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

The Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an officer’s badge and gun that was stolen from a subsidized vehicle this morning in Hawaii Kai.

According to a social media post from the department, “several police items” were taken, including an HPD-issued duty belt with a firearm, badge and radio.

Police did not say if the subsidized police vehicle was broken into or how the officer discovered his badge, gun, and radio were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

