No charges for HPD officer in alleged abuse case

A 29-year-old Honolulu police officer arrested Jan. 14 after he allegedly put a 25-year-old woman in a chokehold in an Ewa Beach home has not been charged.

Timothy Christopher Massie was placed on restriction of police authority. He was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Jan. 14 in Ewa Beach at a home on Hoo­ma­lule Place for suspicion of abuse of family or household members.

Detectives with the Hono­lulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Professional Standards Office are conducting criminal and administrative investigations into the allegations, and he is free on bail.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, in response to Honolulu Star- Advertiser questions about criminal charges, is “declining comment on this case at this time.”

Massie allegedly put the 25-year-old woman he lives with in a chokehold from behind during an argument. The woman went to the Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center for her injuries, and staff treating her called the police. Officers were sent to Massie’s Ewa Beach home and arrested him on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Massie has five years of service with the Honolulu Police Department and is assigned to police patrol District 1, which covers the downtown Honolulu area from Liliha to Punahou streets and from Round Top Drive to Ala Moana Beach, including Aloha Tower.

In 2022, Massie was suspended for a day after he “failed to conduct a thorough investigation and follow proper procedures as required by departmental policy,” according to HPD’s annual discipline report. Massie ignored a call for service from a maintenance worker who reported an intruder at the Philip Street Elderly Housing property. The intruder attacked and sexually assaulted a senior before he was arrested a week later.