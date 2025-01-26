Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Heavy rain puts much of Oahu under flash flood warning

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:51 p.m.

Weather

COURTESY NWS This color-enhanced radar from the National Weather Service shows heavy rain hitting Oahu tonight. The area in red is under a flash flood warning until 10 p.m.

This color-enhanced radar from the National Weather Service shows heavy rain hitting Oahu tonight. The area in red is under a flash flood warning until 10 p.m.

Much of Oahu is under a flash flood warning as heavy rain falls over a large part of the island tonight.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says the warning is in effect until 10 p.m. and covers Honolulu, Waipio, Waiahole, Waikane, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Aiea, Pearl City, Kaaawa, Halawa, Mililani, Moanalua, Punaluu, Salt Lake, Kaneohe, Wahiawa, Kalihi, Wheeler Field, Hauula and Kaneohe Marine Base.

“At 6:45 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over eastern Oahu, with the heaviest rain falling from Kaaawa to Manoa. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the warning said.

The weather service also has issued a flash flood watch until late tonight for Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and Niihau.

“A trough developing near Oahu will merge with a front overnight and move slowly eastward,” forecasters said. “An upper level trough will trigger heavy showers and thunderstorms along the trough, bringing the threat for flash flooding, especially over windward areas. The flood threat will decrease during the day on Monday.”

