Parking restrictions begin to reduce Lanikai traffic during construction

By Allison Schaefers

New parking restrictions start Monday in Kailua that are expected to continue through Phase 8 of the Kalapawai Roundabout project and are aimed at reducing congestion in the Lanikai neighborhood during construction.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation will ban parking in the Kailua Beach Park parking lot makai of Kalapawai Store between Lihiwai Road and Kailua Road, which is currently used as the detour to leave Lanikai. The department said parking for Kailua Beach Park still is available near the Canoe Hale and the boat ramp.

Additionally,the city Department of Transportation Services will ban parking on the makai-side unimproved shoulder of Kawailoa Road between Popoia Road and Alala Road, fronting the Kailua Beach Park Canoe Hale parking lot.

The city said parking will be restricted daily between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., similar to restrictions in the rest of Lanikai.

DTS Deputy Director Jon Nouchi said in a statement, “We are committed to implement refinements to our traffic plans to reduce congestion and delay, bringing relief to Lanikai residents and visitors. Again, due to the current congestion in Lanikai, we ask visitors to consider other beaches on Oahu or take TheBus Route 671 from Kailua town.”

Additional information on the project, construction schedules, detour patterns and remaining phases can be found at kalapawaiproject.com.

