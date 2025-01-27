Power restored after heavy rains left thousands in the dark

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Co.’s power outage map shows power has been restored after a morning outage for about 2,300 Hawaii Kai customers. At 1 p.m., the map showed only small outages scattered over Oahu.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

In the midst of heavy rains from a fast-moving storm overnight, Hawaiian Electric reported multiple power outages on the east side of Oahu.

Most of the power has been restored, but the outages affected more than 15,000 customers from town to the windward side.

As of 9 a.m. today, about 2,300 customers are without power in the Hawaii Kai area. Hawaiian Electric posted that crews are on-site completing repairs. Customers in Hawaii Kai also experienced a power outage at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday that lasted about two hours.

In Kaneohe, about 1,100 customers lost power due to a tree that fell on power lines, and in Kailua, about 1,750 customers lost power Sunday evening at 6:50 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. respectively. Power was restored to Kaneohe customers at about midnight. Power was restored to Kailua customers at about 4 a.m.

Kapunahala Elementary School in Kaneohe remains closed today due to a power outage and low water pressure.

Hawaiian Electric said the outages are not due to the Public Safety Power Shutoff program.

The National Weather Service warns of more damaging winds, heavy rain and the potential for severe thunderstorms to come — from Wednesday night to early Friday — due to an unusually strong, lower-pressure system passing north of the islands.