Heavy rains spawn sewage spills, brown water advisories

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a number of sewage spill and brown water advisories following heavy rains.

The following advisories were issued on Monday:

SEWAGE SPILLS

>> Manoa Stream. The public is advised to remain out of Manoa Stream between Lowery Avenue and Woodland Drive due to a wastewater discharge of an estimated 1,950 gallons. The spill occurred at about 7 p.m. Sunday and has since been stopped.

>> Palolo Stream; The public is advised to remain out of Palolo Stream between Hinahina Street and Palolo Avenue due to a wastewater discharge of about 2,050 gallons. The spill occurred at about 6 p.m. on Sunday and has since been stopped.

BROWN WATER

>> Waimea Bay. A brown water advisory has been issued for Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore.

>> Hanalei Bay. A brown water advisory has been issued for Hanalei Bay on Kauai’s North Shore.

The department’s clean water branch advises beach users to stay out of water when the water appears brown or murky, especially following storms or heavy rain.

“After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels,” said the advisory. “The Department recommends staying out of the water for 48-72 hours after the rain has stopped and after the beach has received full sunshine.”

Additionally, the department advises the public to avoid swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or ponds to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria.

“If the water is brown, turn around,” said DOH.