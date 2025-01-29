HFD extinguishes multiple storage unit fires

Honolulu firefighters extinguished two separate storage fires on Tuesday — one in Pearl City in the morning, and one in Kalihi later that evening.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:42 a.m. for the first incident at 98-726 Kuahao Place in Pearl City. Seven units with 25 personnel responded.

The first firefighters on scene at 11:48 a.m. found a working fire within a self-storage unit on the second floor. The address is near Extra Space Storage, which rents commercial storage units.

The fire was brought under control just after noon, and fully extinguished at 12:14 p.m.

HFD received a 911 call at about 6 p.m. Tuesday for a building fire at 1084 Puuwai Street, which is the address for Hawaii Bio-Waste Systems. Seven units with 23 personnel responded.

The first firefighters on scene found a working fire in three outdoor storage containers.

After an aggressive attack, the fire was brought under control at 6:20 p.m., and fully extinguished at 6:41 p.m.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

HFD is investigating the origins and cause of both fires, with estimated damages pending.