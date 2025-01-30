Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Bicyclist, 31, seriously hurt after crash into Diamond Head gate

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 2:06 p.m.

A 31-year-old bicyclist is in serious condition after crashing into the gate at the entrance to Diamond Head State Monument, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene just before noon Wednesday at the entrance to the Diamond Head trail to a “helmeted bicyclist who lost control going downhill and hit a gate, being thrown into large rocks.”

Paramedics treated the woman for multiple injuries and took her to a hospital emergency room in serious condition.

No further information was available.

