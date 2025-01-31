Flash flood warning remains in effect for Big Island

The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood warning for Hawaii island until 8:15 a.m. today as heavy rain moves over the west side of the island.

At 5:02 a.m., radar and rain gauges showed peak rain rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour moving onshore in the North Kona District from Keauhou to Kailua-Kona, the NWS said. Additional rainfall is expected to continue through midmorning.

Forecasters warn of flooding in streams, rivers, roads and low-lying areas. Public road closures are possible, and landslides may occur in steep terrain. Areas that could experience flash flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Kapaau, Honalo, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Holualoa, Honaunau, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Pohakuloa Training Area, Puuanahulu, Kalaoa, Puako, Kawaihae, Kamuela, Kohala Ranch, Hawaiian Ocean View, Waipio Valley and Waimanu Valley.

An earlier flood watch for Maui has been canceled, but Hawaii island is under a flood watch until 6 p.m.

A high wind warning remains in effect until noon today for Hawaii island’s east, north, south, southeast, interior, Kohala and Kona districts. South winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts over 60 mph are expected. Stronger winds of 50 to 70 mph, with gusts over 90 mph, are forecast for the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through 6 a.m. Saturday.

The high wind warning for the summit of Haleakala is in effect until 6 p.m. Forecasters expect south to southwest winds of 45 to 65 mph with gusts over 80 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect until noon today for portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui and Molokai. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 are forecast.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for Hawaii island summits, where 10 to 12 inches of snow could accumulate. Forecasters warn that travel to the summits could be difficult to impossible due to blowing snow and near-zero visibility at times. The warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Saturday.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. today for the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island, with surf expected to reach 12 to 18 feet.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution, especially in areas prone to flooding and high winds. Travelers should check with their airlines for possible flight delays.

The strong storm system that moved into the islands overnight is now bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to Hawaii island. The heaviest rain is expected to continue through this morning, with some areas seeing downpours strong enough to cause flash flooding. Roads, streams, and low-lying areas could flood quickly, especially where the ground is already soaked from earlier rain.

Powerful west winds are also sweeping across Hawaii island as the storm system moves through. These winds could knock down trees and power lines, making driving dangerous, especially for larger vehicles. The worst of the storm is expected to move east through the day, and drier air will start to move in from the west.

The weather will start easing this weekend across the islands as cooler, breezy tradewinds return. Skies should clear up in many areas, but some showers could still pop up, mostly along windward and mauka areas.

Looking ahead to next week, the forecast calls for cooler temperatures and steady tradewinds.