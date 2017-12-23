Top News
Gunman threatens Korean couple at Sandy Beach
Police were looking for a robbery suspect who threatened a Korean tourist couple with a handgun in Hawaii Kai.
Police said the couple saw the suspect stealing property from their rental vehicle at the Sandy Beach parking lot at about 3 p.m. Thursday.
The suspect pulled out a handgun and threatened the couple before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.
After the couple followed the suspect, he allegedly exited his vehicle and threatened them again with the the gun before fleeing.
Police opened a robbery investigation.
