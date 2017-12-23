Gunman threatens Korean couple at Sandy Beach

Police were looking for a robbery suspect who threatened a Korean tourist couple with a handgun in Hawaii Kai.

Police said the couple saw the suspect stealing property from their rental vehicle at the Sandy Beach parking lot at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and threatened the couple before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

After the couple followed the suspect, he allegedly exited his vehicle and threatened them again with the the gun before fleeing.

Police opened a robbery investigation.

