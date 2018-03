SHARE















TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Illinois State at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA: Leilehua at Waipahu; Pearl City at Kapolei; Farrington at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, Tennessee vs. Maryland, 1 p.m.; Cleveland State vs. Maryland, 3:30 p.m.; Cleveland State vs. North Dakota, 6 p.m.; North Dakota vs. Hawaii, 8 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Dixie State at Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), noon.

OIA: Waianae at Pearl City, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Illinois State at Hawaii (DH), 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Damien vs. Hanalani, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, noon, at Goeas Field; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, noon; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 3 p.m., at Ala Wai Field.

OIA: Castle at Kalaheo, Kahuku at Kaimuki, Kailua at Roosevelt, Kalani at Kaiser, Mililani at Aiea, Radford at Nanakuli, Waialua at Waianae; games begin at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Rainbow Wahine Classic, Maryland vs. North Dakota, noon; Maryland vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m.; Cleveland State vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Dixie State at Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), noon.

ILH: St. Francis vs. Pac-Five, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 2 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA East: Farrington at Roosevelt, 10 a.m.; Kalaheo at Kailua, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Castle, 7:20 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Leilehua at Nanakuli; Waianae at Pearl City; Campbell at Mililani. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Anuenue at Waialua; McKinley at Kalani; Waipahu at Radford; Kaimuki at Kahuku. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

OIA: Aiea at Mililani, Kahuku vs. Castle at BYU-Hawaii, Kailua at Kaiser, Kaimuki at Roosevelt, Kalaheo at Moanalua, Kalani at McKinley, Leilehua at Kapolei, Radford at Waialua, Waianae vs. Campbell at Waianae Boat Harbor Courts; matches begin at 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II boys: St. Francis vs. University, 9 a.m., at Klum gym; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 1 p.m.; Damien at Punahou I-AA, 3:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 1:15 p.m., at Hanalani.

ILH

Girls Varsity I

Punahou 10, Mid-Pacific 2

Goal scorers—Pun: Dani Kauahi 4, Kaya Lee 3, Edlin Davis, Tori Gacutan, Lillie Jones. MPI: Casey Garcia, Kaley Yap.

Girls Varsity II

Sacred Hearts 4, Mid-Pacific 2

Goal scorers—SHA: Kaimi Duncklee, Rose-Grace Kaianai’i, Angela Lowell, Andie Perreira. MPI: Maile Miller, Ehu Topping.

ILH

Thursday

Boys Division I

Kamehameha def. Maryknoll 25-14, 25-19, 25-17

Boys Division II

Damien def. Le Jardin 25-8, 25-20

University def. Saint Louis 25-18, 25-27, 30-28

Punahou I-AA def. St. Francis 25-23, 25-22

Boys Division III

Hawaiian Mission def. Island Pacific 25-18, 25-22

Boys JV Division I

Punahou-Blue def. Kamehameha-Blue

25-14, 25-16

Punahou-Gold def. Damien-Gold 25-14, 25-16

Boys JV Division II

Hawaii Baptist-Gold def. Saint Francis

25-11, 25-15

Tuesday

Boys JV Division I

Kamehameha-Blue def. Hawaii Baptist-Black 26-24, 23-25, 25-21

Kamehameha-White def. Hawaii Baptist-Gold 25-22, 13-25, 25-15

OIA

Boys Varsity

Kailua def. Anuenue 25-14, 25-14

Kaiser def. Kalaheo 25-12, 25-16

Farrington def. Kahuku 25-21, 25-13

Boys JV

Kaiser def. Kalaheo 21-15, 21-15

Farrington def. Kahuku 22-20, 20-22, 20-18

BNP Paribas Open

At Indian Wells, Calif.

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Kevin Anderson (7), South Africa, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Chung Hyeon (23), South Korea, 7-5, 6-1.

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

Daria Kasatkina (20), Russia, def. Angelique Kerber (10), Germany, 6-0, 6-2.

Venus Williams (8), United States, def. Carla Suarez Navarro (27), Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

OIA

Wednesday

Boys

Kalani 4, Kaiser 1

Girls

Kalani 5, Kaiser 0