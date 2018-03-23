 Man charged with attacking woman in Waikiki with box cutter
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 23, 2018
Updated March 23, 2018 9:20pm

    Andrew M. Davis was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder but was charged today with the lesser offenses of assault and terroristic threatening. His bail has been set at $75,000.

A 49-year-old man has been charged for allegedly attacking a 25-year-old woman with a box cutter in Waikiki.

Police said a suspect later identified as Davis was yelling at people at random near Longs Drugs on Kalakaua Avenue when he approached the victim around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Davis and the woman exchanged words before the suspect grabbed her from behind and put her in a choke hold. Police said Davis then held a box cutter to the victim’s neck.

A witness heard the woman’s screams and pushed Davis to the ground. Police said Davis then fled on foot.

The victim sustained deep lacerations to both hands.

Responding officers located and arrested Davis about a half-hour later near the intersection of Royal Hawaiian and Kuhio avenues.

Comments (1)
