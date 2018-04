TODAY BASEBALL OIA: McKinley at Waialua, Mililani at Leilehua, Roosevelt at Kaiser; games begin at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. ILH: Punahou vs. Pac-Five Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

OIA: McKinley at Waialua, Mililani at

Leilehua, Roosevelt at Kaiser; games begin at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH: Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani. Games start at 4 p.m.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: At Central Oahu Regional Park: Mililani vs. Castle, 7:20 p.m. (completion of suspended game); Waialua vs. Pearl City, 7:40 p.m. At Kaimuki: Kalaheo vs. Kaiser, 3:30 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Kailua, 4:35 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Clash of the Titans tournament: Sage Creek (Calif.) vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m., Mira Costa (Calif.) vs. Punahou, 7 p.m., games at Punahou.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Concordia Irvine at Hawaii

Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: St. Francis vs. Punahou, 9 a.m.;

Pac-Five vs. ‘Iolani, noon; Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m.; games at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA: Aiea at Kapolei, Campbell at Waipahu, Kailua at Kalaheo, Moanalua at Castle, Radford at Farrington, Waianae at Kaimuki; games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Nanakuli

(doubleheader), 10 a.m.

JUDO

OIA: 10:30 a.m., at Kalani, at Mililani.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii

(doubleheader), 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific (doubleheader), noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 2 p.m.

OIA East: Kalaheo at Roosevelt; Farrington at Moanalua. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Pearl City, 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at McKinley; Radford at Aiea; Kalani at Waialua (DH). Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

OIA: Team championships, finals, 1:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Qualifying meet No. 3, 3 p.m., at

Kaiser, at Leilehua, at Mililani, at Roosevelt.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II boys: Double Elimination Tournament–No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed; No. 6 seed vs. No. 3 seed; No. 7 seed vs. No. 2 seed.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I girls: Punahou vs.

Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m., at ‘Iolani;

Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 10 a.m.

OIA girls: Kailua vs. Waialua, 10 a.m.; Waipahu vs. Castle, 11:05 a.m.; Farrington vs. Waialua, 12:10 p.m.; Campbell vs.

Kapolei, 1:15 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Farrington, 2:20 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kahuku, 3:25 p.m. Matches at Central Oahu Regional Park.

ILH

Boys Division I

‘Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 25-13, 25-22, 25-17

Boys Division II

St. Francis def. Le Jardin 25-20, 23-25,

25-21, 25-14

Punahou-II def. Damien 25-21, 25-17,

23-25, 25-18

University def. Saint Louis 26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23

Boys Division III

Lanakila Baptist def. Island Pacific 26-24, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21

Christian Academy def. Hawaiian Mission 25-18, 19-25, 25-22, 27-29, 15-5

Boys JV

Saint Louis def. St. Francis 25-4, 25-15

Punahou-Gold def. Maryknoll 25-16, 25-23

Punahou-Blue def. Mid Pacific 25-13, 25-16

Kamehameha-Blue def. Kamehameha-

White 25-21, 27-25

‘Iolani-Black def. ‘Iolani-Red 25-19, 25-17

Damien-Purple def. Damien-Gold 25-22, 25-14

OIA

Eastern Division

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Kaiser def. Kaimuki 25-10, 25-19

Kahuku def. Anuenue 25-20, 25-14

Moanalua def. Kalaheo 25-17, 25-14

Castle def. Roosevelt 25-22, 25-13

Boys JV

Moanalua def. Kalaheo 21-14, 21-10

Castle def. Roosevelt 21-23, 21-14, 17-15

Western Division

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Leilehua def. Campbell 25-20, 25-19

Radford def. Waialua 25-11, 25-14

Boys JV

Leilehua def. Campbell 21-10, 21-10

Waialua def. Radford 21-3, 21-14

MPSF All-academic

selections

Women’s Indoor Season

Hawaii representatives

GPA Class Event(s)

Nina Bean 3.91 Sr. Pole vault Alison Bowman 3.48 Jr. Distance

Natasha Currence 3.80 So. Sprints

Tatiana Desender 3.55 Jr. Spt/Hurdles

Megan Fereira 3.30 So. Pole vault

Malissa Humanic 3.40 So. Throws

Mary Kamau 3.81 Sr. Throws

Kahili Novikoff 3.04 Jr. Throws

Emily Stack 3.05 Sr. Mid/Hurdles

Haleigh Sudbeck 3.07 So. Throws

ILH

Mid-Pacific 6, ‘Iolani 0

W—Shion Matsushita (six-hitter). L—Logan Yee.

Leading hitters—MPI: Wyatt Young 2-4, 2 RBIs; Kyle Layugan 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Mackenzee Higuchi 2-3, 2b; Cale Yoshino 3-3, 2 2bs. Iol: Cade Yonamine 2b.

MIL

Baldwin 11, Maui High 0, 6 inn.

Kamehameha-Maui 6, King Kekaulike 4

MLB Calendar

June 4 — Amateur draft starts.

June 13-14 — Owners’ meetings, New York.

June 15 — International amateur signing period closes.

July 2 ­— International amateur signing

period opens.

ILH

Girls Varsity

Thursday

Division I

‘Iolani 6, Mid-Pacific 5

Punahou 7, Kamehameha 4

Division II

Punahou 14, ‘Iolani 3

Tuesday

Division I

Kamehameha 14, ‘Iolani 1

Division II

Le Jardin 5, Kamehameha 4, OT

Sacred Hearts 6, ‘Iolani 5

TENNIS

ILH

Boys Varsity

‘Iolani 5, Hawaii Baptist 0

Girls Varsity

‘Iolani 4, Mid-Pacific 1

SOFTBALL

OIA

Western Division

Waianae 5, Campbell 0

W—H. Roman-Wagner (allowed one hit over 61⁄3 scoreless innings of relief). L—Nadia Delzer.

Leading hitters—Wain: Gianni Souza-Bradbury 2 runs; Kiani Hensley 2b.

Eastern Division

Kaiser 10, Kalaheo 0, 6 inn.

W—Primrose Aholelei (three-hitter, 14 strikeouts).

Leading hitters—Kais: Precious Aholelei 2-2, 2b, 3 runs; Primrose Aholelei 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Trinidee Kahunahana 2 runs; Christiana Aholelei HR, 2 runs.

Moanalua 5, Kailua 4

W—Jada Young. L—D. Cumming.

Leading hitters—Moan: Iyana Reed 3-4, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kyler Tsukada 2-2. Kail: J. Odo 2-4.

Note: Lilinoe Nihi hit a pinch-hit, game-winning single in seventh inning.

Castle 10, Farrington 0, 5 inn.

W—Mele Turner. L—Krislon Philpot-Rosa.

Leading hitters—Cast: Ashaiya Lopes 2-4; Turner 2-4. Farr: Philpot-Rosa 2b.

Division II

Aiea 11, Kahuku 1, 5 inn.

W­—Kehau Arke. L—Zoey Fortin.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Jernie Padasdao HR, 2 RBIs; Trinity Atuatasi 2-3; Taylor Simpliciano 2-3; Nikelle Gonzales 2-3. Kah: Trinity Seguritan 2-2, 2b.

Waialua 13, Radford 7

W—Zoey Lawrence. L—Elisa Santoyo.

Leading hitters—Wail: Andrea Dicion 2-3, 3-run homer, 4 RBIs; Trinity Ozoa 4-4, 2b, 3 runs; Lawrence 3-5, 2 2bs, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Honey Jose-Woods 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Amber Kiyokane 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Rad: Nohea Akana 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Selina Travis 2-4, 2 2bs, 3 RBIs; Mahea Hetrick 2-4.

GOLF

ILH

Varsity I Tournament

At Hawaii Kai Golf Course

Boys

Team

315—Punahou. 320—‘Iolani. 340—Kamehameha.

Individual

73—Noah Koshi (Hawaii Baptist). 76—Jacob Torres (Iol). 77—Ryker Moriwaki (KS). 78—Rilen Loo (Pun), Reynn Hoshide (Pun), Kelii Kamelamela-Dudoit (KS).

Girls

Team

235—‘Iolani. 245—Punahou. 248—Hawaii Baptist.

Individual

73—Myah McDonald (Mid-Pacific). 76—Kyung Eun Lee (Iol), Hunter Kobayashi (HBA). 77—Tori Takai (Pun). 79—Nicolle Nitta (DMS), Kamie Hamada (Iol), Kiara Todd (Pun).