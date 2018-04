TODAY BASEBALL >> Big West: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 1 p.m. (continuation of Friday’s game, second game to start 30 minutes after completion of first game), at Les Murakami Stadium. >> PacWest: Azusa Pacific at Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> Big West: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 1 p.m. (continuation of Friday’s game, second game to start 30 minutes after completion of first game), at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> PacWest: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

>> ILH Division I: St. Francis vs. Kamehameha, 3 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

>> OIA: Campbell at Aiea; Moanalua at Roosevelt. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

>> LPGA Lotte Championship: final round, 8 a.m. at Ko Olina Golf Club.

JUDO

>> OIA: Team Championships, 2 p.m. at Moanalua.

SOFTBALL

>> OIA East: Moanalua at Kalaheo, 3 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

>> OIA West: Pearl City vs. Mililani, 7:20 p.m. at McKinley.

>> OIA Division II: Aiea at Kaimuki; Kalani at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

>> Big West women: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 11 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

>> OIA: East/West divisional championships, 1:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIElD

>> OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 2 p.m. at Kaiser. Western Division Championships, 2 p.m. at Pearl City.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Big West men: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> ILH boys: Division I Tournament, Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 1:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Hawaii Baptist, 1:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 2:30 p.m.

>> ILH boys: Division II Tournament, Damien at Saint Louis, 1:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

>> OIA girls: Leilehua vs. Mililani, 3 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kahuku, 4:05 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kalani, 5:10 p.m. Matches at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> Big West: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> College: Senior Celebration, Boise State vs. Arizona State, noon; Arizona State vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m.; Boise State vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. Matches at Ching Complex.

GOLF

>> Hawaii State Junior Golf Association 14 & Under Junior Tour Series: Time TBA, at Mauna Lani Resort.

SOFTBALL

>> PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), noon.

ILH SOFTBALL

>> St. Francis 12, Mid-Pacific 0, 6 inn.

W— Sierra Kupihea. L—Darian Kanno. Leading hitters—STF: Kailee Mahelona 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Kylee-Lei Bednar 2-2, 2 RBIs.

>> Kamehameha 12, Pac-Five 2, 5 inn.

W—Momi Lyman. L—Krystal Akagi. Leading hitters—KSK: Tausani Tavale 4-4, 2 runs; Dallas Millwood 2-4, 2 RBI, HR; Kyler Stephens 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2b, HR; Maiah Motta 2-3, 2 2b, run. P5: Brenna Yoshioka 2-2, 2 RBIs.

ILH BASEBALL

>> Saint Louis 9, Mid-Pacific 6

W—Richard Vidal. L—Shion Matsushita. Leading hitters—STL: Charles Lopez 3-4, 2 runs, 2b; Stanley McKenzie 2-2, 2b, run, 2 RBIs; Hunter Peneueta 2-4, 2b, RBI; Noah Tory 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs. MPI: Wyatt Young 3-3, 3 runs, RBI, 2b; Kyle Layugan 2-3, run.

>> Damien 7, Kamehameha 6

W—Kayson Kajiwara. L—Kapono Rawlins. Leading hitters—KSK: Chaesten Chon 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Kalamaku Kuewa 3-4; Jonny Shimabukuro 3-3, 4 RBI. DMS: Jordan Donahue 2-4, 2 runs.

OIA BASEBALL: DIVISION I

>> Kalani 9, Castle 1

W—Jarod Kaneshiro. L—Fabian Silva. Leading hitters—CAS: Cade Rapozo 2-3. KALN: Brandon Ting 2-3, Travis Toyama 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.

>> Kailua 5, Kaiser 2, 10 inn.

W—Ryan Inouye. L—Tyler Dyball. Leading hitters—KAIS: Antonio Omphroy 2-4, 2 runs; Gyson Oshiro 2-5. KAIL: Jalen Ah Yat 2-5, walkoff grand slam.

>> Pearl City 8, Waipahu 3

W—Caleb Young. L—Seth Garcia. Leading hitters—PC: Carter Hirano 2-4, run, RBI; Dillon Kaneshiro 2-4; Young 3-3, 4 RBIs.

ILH WATER POLO

Girls Varsity II: Kamehamhea 6, Sacred Hearts 2

Leading scorers—KSK: Keanuenue Desoto 2, Liana Wong 2, Kahoni Harryman. SHA: Kaimi Duncklee, Andie Perreira.

TENNIS: COLLEGE WOMEN

Hawaii Pacific 7, West Florida 2

At Pensacola, Fla.

Singles

1. #2 Lena Lutzeier (HPU) def. #13 Paula Coyos (UWF) 6-3, 6-3

2. #12 Lara Meccico (HPU) def. #57 Ines Nicault (UWF) 6-2, 6-2

3. #32 Oceane Adam (HPU) def. #44 Jordana Lujan (UWF) 7-6, 6-3

4. Debora Echeverria (HPU) def. Samantha Echevarria (UWF) 6-4, 6-2

5. Diana Vlad (UWF) def. Leticia dos Santos (HPU) 6-0, 7-5

6. Heather Mixon (UWF) def. Barbora Kijasova (HPU) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

1. #22 Lena Lutzeier/Oceane Adam (HPU) def. #8 Paula Coyos/Jordana Lujan (UWF) 8-3

2. Barbora Kijasova/Lara Meccico (HPU) def. Ines Nicault/Lais Bicca (UWF) 9-7

3. Leticia dos Santos/Debora Echeverria (HPU) def. Samantha Echevarria/Diana Vlad (UWF) 8-3

TENNIS: COLLEGE MEN

West Florida 9, Hawaii Pacific 0

At Pensacola, Fla.

Singles

1. #22 Nicolas Lecoutre (UWF) def. Maxime Gayte (HPU) 6-3, 6-0

2. #8 Serdar Bojadjiev (UWF) def. Benjamin Loccisano (HPU) 6-0, 6-2

3. Lucas Sanchez (UWF) def. Jack Lyttle (HPU) 6-4, 6-2

4. Juan Cabrera (UWF) def. Gerardo Irrarrazabal (HPU) 7-6, 6-4

5. Robin Rafaitin (UWF) def. Juan Erro (HPU) 6-1, 6-1

6. Gerard Rodriguez (UWF) def. Adrian Elduque (HPU) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

1. #14 Serdar Bojadjiev/Lucas Sanchez (UWF) def. Maxime Gayte/Benjamin Loccisano (HPU) 8-2

2. Nicholas Springer/Alfonso Castellano (UWF) def. Jack Lyttle/Juan Erro (HPU) 8-2

3. Juan Cabrera/Nicolas Lecoutre (UWF) def. Adrian Elduque/Gerardo Irrarrazabal (HPU) 9-7