CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo (DH), 3 p.m., at Wong Stadium.

JUDO

HHSAA State Championships: 10:30 a.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii (doubleheader), 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), noon at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TENNIS

HHSAA State Championships: 8:30 a.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Varsity championship finals, 3 p.m., at Mililani.

VOLLEYBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: Fifth place, Mililani vs. Kamehameha-Maui

12:30 p.m. Third place, ‘Iolani vs. Kealakehe, 3:30 p.m. Final, Moanalua vs. Punahou, at 7 p.m. Matches at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

HHSAA Boys Division II State Championships: Fifth place, Hawaii Prep vs. Kalani 11 a.m. Third place, Pearl City vs. Molokai, 2 p.m. Final, Kapaa vs. St. Francis 5 p.m. Matches at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls State Championships. Fifth place, Kaiser vs. Kahuku, 3:15 p.m. Third place, Baldwin vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4:30 p.m. Final, Kamehameha vs. Punahou, 6 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at Wong Stadium.

BULLETIN BOARD

BASKETBALL

Damien Memorial School is seeking a Girls Basketball head coach. Must have three years minimum coaching experience in basketball, preferably in a high school setting. Resumes must be received by no later than May 18. Please forward resume with references to: Donna S. Marcello – dmarcello@@damien.edu

SOFTBALL

‘Iolani School is seeking a softball program head/coach. Significant coaching experience preferred. Send resumes to co-athletic director Maurice Maggiolino at mmaggiolino@iolani.org

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

2018 BIG WEST BEACH VOLLEYBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

BIG WEST TEAM OF THE YEAR: Ka‘iwi Schucht & Emily Maglio, Hawaii

BIG WEST FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Lea Monkhouse, Hawaii

BIG WEST COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hall, Hawaii

FIRST TEAM Torrey Van Winden/Tia Miric Cal Poly

Emily Sonny/Samantha Manley Cal Poly

Sasha Karelov/Nele Barber LBSU

Rachel Nieto/Megan Kruidhof LBSU

Morgan Martin/Lea Monkhouse Hawaii

Ka‘iwi Schucht/Emily Maglio Hawaii

SECOND TEAM

Taylor Nelson/Adlee Van Winden Cal Poly

Sydney Haynes/Emily Hansen CSUB

Katie Sato/Aeryn Owens CSUN

Hailey Harward/K. Adamcikova LBSU

Laurel Weaver/Carly Kan Hawaii

HONORABLE MENTION

Raeann Greisen/Macy Gordon Cal Poly

Nicci Reinking/Z. Konstantopoulou LBSU

Brigitte Murdock/Paige Swinney Sac. St Amy Ozee/Ari Homayun Hawaii