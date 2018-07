CALENDAR TODAY TENNIS Tennis Championships of Honolulu: Main draw, 10 a.m., at UH courts. THURSDAY BASKETBALL HD Men’s League: Hooters vs. Ultimate Roofing, 6 p.m., at St. Francis School. TENNIS Tennis Championships of Honolulu: Main Read More

CALENDAR

TODAY

TENNIS

Tennis Championships of Honolulu: Main draw, 10 a.m., at UH courts.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

HD Men’s League: Hooters vs. Ultimate Roofing, 6 p.m., at St. Francis School.

TENNIS

Tennis Championships of Honolulu: Main draw, 10 a.m., at UH courts.

BULLETIN BOARD

TENNIS

Radford High School is seeking a JV girls tennis coach and a boys/girls varsity tennis coach. Must pass NFHS coaching education and heat illness courses. Coaching experience preferred. Email resumes to athletic director Kelly Sur at kelly_sur@notes.k12.hi.us.

BASKETBALL

HD Men’s League

Monday

At St. Francis

Lei Lei 86, Hooters 80

Scorers–Lei Lei’s: Zach Gelacio 5, Eli Busenbark 0, Jimmy Nunuha 9, Ty Sissel 2, Micah Dunhour 31, Aaron Trigg 8, Kahanu Puulei-Auld 18, Jacob McEnroe 13.

Hooters: Luke Pardini 0, Kaleb Gilmore 27, Nick Demusis 15, Captain Whitlock 2, Aaron Rodgers 4, Kupa’a Harrison 9, Ryder Hsiung 3, Dyrbe Enos 20.

Island Movers 113,

Ultimate Roofing 93

Scorers–Island Movers: Jydon Hall 5, Nalu Coito 16, Bryce Nishida 3, Kam Kato 16, Alejandro Pardi 6, Leon Ballard 28, Samuta Avea 16, Brocke Stepteau 23.

Ultimate Roofing: Kyle Moraga 0, Brandon Thomas 23, Jacen Kimura 8, JR Broadus 9, Derric Braziel 8, Masa Swain 20, Zigmars Raimo 25.

GOLF

Waialae Women’s Invitational

Monday-Tuesday

At Waialae Country Club

Overall

Low gross

Kimberlee Miyamoto 81-76–157

Low net

Keiko Soeda 74-69–143

Championship flight

Low gross

Mira Han 79-79–158

Jeanie Pak 78-86–164

Low net

K. Maruwaka 77-70–147

Miki Young 77-70–147

A flight

Low gross

Sung S. Kim 88-89–177

Sanae Satomi 91-93–184

Low net

Carol Jung 74-76–150

Kasandra Shrirer 78-76–154

B flight

Low gross

Kazuko Ma 98-87–185

Josephine Chan 92-96–188

Low net

Masumi Masamitsu 75-74–149

Shera Hiam 78-73–151

C flight

Low gross

Incha Baughman 104-88–192

Moon Nakano 93-99–192

Low net

Tamiko Takebayashi 67-80–147

Aurora Kaawa 78-74–152

D flight

Low gross

Juanita Lauti 95-101–196

Debra-Anne Murabayashi 102-95–197

Low net

Jenny Zerfoss 73-75–148

Vivian Ahn 79-73–152

2018-19 PGA Tour schedule

Note: x-Unofficial event

Oct. 4-7 — Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, Calif.

Oct. 11-14 — CIMB Classic, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Oct. 18-21 — The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, South Korea.

Oct. 25-28 — WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International GC, Shanghai.

Oct. 25-28 — Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

Nov. 1-4 — Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas.

Nov. 8-11 — Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Nov. 15-18 — RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside, Plantation), St. Simons Island, Ga.

x-Nov. 29-Dec. 2 — Hero World Challenge, Albany GC, Nassau, Bahamas.

Jan. 3-6 — Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation), Kapalua, Hawaii.

Jan. 10-13 — Sony Open, Waialae CC, Honolulu.

Jan. 17-20 — CareerBuilder Challenge, PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course) and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 24-27 — Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines GC (North and South), San Diego.

Jan. 31-Feb. 3 — Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 7-10 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 14-17 — Genesis Open, Riviera CC, Los Angeles.

Feb. 21-24 — WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City.

Feb. 21-24 — Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Feb. 28-March 3 — Honda Classic, PGA National (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 7-10 — Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Golf & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

March 14-17 — The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 21-24 — Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 27-31 — WGC-Dell Match Play, Austin CC, Austin, Texas.

March 28-31 — Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

April 4-7 — Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio.

April 11-14 — Masters, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

April 18-21 — RBC Heritage, Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

April 25-28 — Zurich Classic, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

May 2-5 — Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

May 9-12 — AT&T Byron Nelson, Trinity Forest GC, Dallas.

May 16-19 — PGA Championship, Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale, N.Y.

May 23-26 — Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas.

May 30-June 2 — Memorial, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio.

June 6-9 — RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton Golf & CC, Hamilton, Ontario.

June 13-16 — US Open, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.

June 20-23 — Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

June 27-30 — Rocket Mortage Classic, Detroit GC, Detroit.

July 4-7 — 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

July 11-14 — John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 18-21 — British Open, Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Northern Ireland.

July 18-21 — Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace GC (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Ky.

July 25-28 — WGC-FedEx Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

July 25-28 — Reno-Tahoe Tournament, Montreaux Golf & CC, Reno, Nev.

Aug. 1-4 — Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 8-11 — The Northern Trust, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.

Aug. 15-18 — BMW Championship, Medina CC (No. 3), Medinah, Ill.

Aug. 22-25 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta.

World Golf Ranking

Through Sunday, July 8

1. Dustin Johnson, USA 9.81

2. Justin Thomas, USA 8.62

3. Justin Rose, ENG 8.29

4. Brooks Koepka, USA 8.14

5. Jon Rahm, ESP 7.63

6. Jordan Spieth, USA 7.27

7. Rickie Fowler, USA 6.82

8. Rory McIlroy, NIR 6.61