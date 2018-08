Calendar Today VOLLEYBALL High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational–pool play begins at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.; matches at ‘Iolani gyms. FRIDAY FOOTBALL OIA-ILH Open Division: Kapolei vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Waianae, Read More

Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

High school girls: Ann Kang Invitational–pool play begins at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.; matches at ‘Iolani gyms.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Kapolei vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Waianae, to follow; games at Aloha Stadium.

OIA-ILH Division I: Nanakuli at Aiea, Moanalua at Castle, Leilehua at Kailua, Damien at Radford; follow 5 p.m. junior varsity games.

OIA-ILH Division II: Kalani vs. Kaimuki at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague: Kauai vs. Maui at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.; Waimea at Honokaa, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

