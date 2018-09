Today BOWLING OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes. FOOTBALL BIIF: Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hilo, at Wong Stadium, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL College women: Oregon at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH Division III girls: Read More

Today

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

FOOTBALL

BIIF: Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Hilo, at Wong Stadium, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Oregon at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division III girls: Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Assets vs. Christian Academy, 6:15 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA West girls: Aiea at Waipahu; Campbell at Radford; Kapolei at Mililani; Leilehua at Nanakuli; Waianae at Waialua. White at 5:30 p.m., with JV and varsity to follow.

FRIDAY

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP: Hawaii Invitational–King of the Court, 9 a.m., at Fort Derussy.

BOWLING

ILH boys: University vs. Maryknoll, Lanakila Baptist vs. Kamehameha, Island Pacific vs. Saint Louis, Hawaii Baptist vs. Punahou, Assets vs. Hanalani, St. Francis vs. ‘Iolani, Mid-Pacific vs. Damien; matches at 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Kamehameha at Kahuku, to follow 5 p.m. JV game.

OIA-ILH Division I: Waipahu at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.; Radford at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Waialua vs. Kaimuki, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 7:30 p.m.; McKinley vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF: Hawaii Prep at Keaau, 7 p.m.

KIF: Kauai vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL: Maui vs. Baldwin, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

WATER POLO

ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Punahou, 6 p.m.