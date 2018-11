Today BASKETBALL College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic–Seattle vs. Arizona, noon; Portland at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center. Oahu Thanksgiving Classic– St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at St. Read More

Today

BASKETBALL

College women: Bank of Hawaii Classic–Seattle vs. Arizona, noon; Portland at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center. Oahu Thanksgiving Classic– St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at St. Francis School. Also,

Multnomah (Ore.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at UHH Gym.

FOOTBALL

HHSAA Division I-Open State

Championships: Semifinals—Mililani vs. Campbell, 4:30 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.; games at Aloha Stadium.

SURFING

Vans Triple Crown: Hawaii Pro, 8 a.m., surf permitting, at Alii Beach Park, Haleiwa.

SWIMMING

OIA: Qualifying Meet, 10 a.m. at Kalani.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Oakland City vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

College men: Simpson (Calif.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m. at UHH Gym.

College women: Multnomah (Ore.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m. at UHH Gym.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College women: Exhibition–Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, noon and 3 p.m., at Queen’s Beach.

CHEERLEADING

HHSSA State Championships, noon at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: UNLV at Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

HHSAA Division II State Championships: Semifinals–Kaimuki vs. Kapaa, 2 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium; Roosevelt at Lahainaluna, 4:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Girls JV I

Punahou 30, Mid-Pacific 29

College Football

FAVORITE O T O/U DOG

Today

Memphis 8 7 72½ at SMU

Boise St. 18½ 19½ 62½ at N. Mexico

Saturday

at Hawaii 6½ 6½ 70 UNLV