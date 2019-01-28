3 killed, 5 seriously injured in pedestrian accident in Kakaako
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted January 28, 2019
January 28, 2019
Updated January 28, 2019 8:22pm
Three people were killed and five others seriously injured in a crash involving two pick-up trucks, multiple pedestrians and a woman riding a Biki bike in Kakaako tonight, authorities and witnesses said.
Gemma Alonzo witnessed today's fatal pedestrian accident in Kakaako. Hear her describe what happened.
Video by Ryan Kalei Tsuji
Cindy Ellen Russell / crussell@staradvertiser.com
A multivehicle accident today at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard involved multiple pedestrians and a Biki bike.
COURTESY RYAN KALEI TSUJI
A multivehicle accident today at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard involved multiple pedestrians and a Biki bike.
The location of today’s accident at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.
A spokeswoman for city Emergency Medical Services confirmed the three fatalities from the accident which occurred just before 6:30 p.m. at Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street. She said five victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital in serious condition.
Authorities said the three fatalities were pedestrians, and the two male drivers of the pick-up trucks were among the injured. One of the fatal victims was a woman who was riding the Biki rental bike, witnesses said. First responders performed CPR on the victim, but later covered up the body with a sheet.
Honolulu police, fire personnel and multiple ambulances responded to the scene. A traffic light pole was knocked over and the two trucks were badly damaged in the crash. Police closed Ala Moana Boulevard westbound while they investigate.
Witness Gemma Alonzo said she saw one of the trucks speeding “really, really fast” and hit the traffic light pole. “It kind of looked like the movies, like everything was falling down. It looked like a hurricane … you see all the debris just like falling down and it hit the truck,” she said.
———
This story will be updated.
Honolulu Star-Advertiser photographer Cindy Ellen Russell and Ryan Kalei Tsuji of the Digital Billboard Network contributed to this report.