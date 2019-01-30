Driver released from hospital, charged in fatal Kakaako crash

The 27-year-old driver in the Kakaako crash was charged just before 6 p.m. today, police said.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The 27-year-old driver in the Kakaako crash was charged just before 6 p.m. today, police said.

Prosecutors charged Alins Sumang with three counts of manslaughter.

Sumang is accused of driving into and killing three pedestrians at the intersection of Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Bail was set at $1 million bail.

He was released from the hospital and is now in custody at the Honolulu Police Department main station’s cell block.