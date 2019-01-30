Japanese Consulate identifies 3rd fatal victim in Kakaako crash

The third victim killed in the Monday night crash in Kakaako was identified today as a 47-year-old woman visiting from Saitama prefecture in Japan.

The Japanese Consulate identified her as Reino Ikeda.

Deputy Consulate General Takayuki Shinozawa said she worked for a company in Japan and was on vacation in Hawaii, possibly traveling alone. The woman’s family has been contacted in Japan.

The consulate has requested that the woman’s family to come to Hawaii to take care of her remains, Shinozawa said.

The other two people fatally injured were Casimir Pokorny, 26, of Oreland, Penn., and William Travis Lau, 39, of Honolulu.

Police said suspect Alins Sumang, 27, lost control of the pickup truck he was driving Monday evening and crashed into pedestrians, a traffic-light pole and another pickup on the coorner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street

In addition to the three fatal victims, five people were injured, including three more pedestrians, the other pickup driver, and Sumang.

Police said before the crash officers were alerted to a pickup truck driver who struck parked vehicles and fled in the Ala Moana area. An officer was following Sumang but lost sight of the truck before it veered out of control and crashed, police said.

Sumang was arrested on suspicion of three counts of manslaughter, and is expected to be charged.