 Landslide closes Pali Highway heading to Kailua
  • Sunday, February 3, 2019
Star-Advertiser staff
February 3, 2019
Updated February 3, 2019 7:02am
Motorists heading toward Kailua should avoid Pali Highway this morning after a landslide closed all lanes between Waokanaka Street and Nuuanu Pali Drive.

The State Department of Transportation issued an alert at 6:20 a.m. advising that drivers were being turned around due to the closure.

There was no immediate estimate as to when the highway will be reopened. The H-3 freeway and Likelike Highway remain open as alternate routes to Windward Oahu.

