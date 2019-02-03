Landslide closes Pali Highway heading to Kailua

Motorists heading toward Kailua should avoid Pali Highway this morning after a landslide closed all lanes between Waokanaka Street and Nuuanu Pali Drive.

The State Department of Transportation issued an alert at 6:20 a.m. advising that drivers were being turned around due to the closure.

There was no immediate estimate as to when the highway will be reopened. The H-3 freeway and Likelike Highway remain open as alternate routes to Windward Oahu.