 HECO work to close lane near Kahe Power Plant starting Tuesday
  • Monday, February 4, 2019
  • 82°

Top News

HECO work to close lane near Kahe Power Plant starting Tuesday

Star-Advertiser staff
February 4, 2019
Updated February 4, 2019 2:03pm
ADVERTISING

The Hawaiian Electric Co. warned motorists of work installing equipment on two new poles located along Farrington Highway near Kahe Power Plant, starting Tuesday night.

Work will begin at 9 p.m. and end by 3:30 a.m. the following day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, resulting in the closure of of the far-right westbound lane of Farrington Highway.

The lane closures will begin before the power plant and will end a short distance after the power plant.

On Tuesday, three 10-minute traffic stoppages are also scheduled in both directions of Farrington Highway so crews can safely run new overhead lines across the highway.

Traffic signs, control measures and special-duty police officers will help direct traffic on Farrington Highway during the work.

PREVIOUS STORY
Manoa repaving projects begins next Monday
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up