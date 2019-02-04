HECO work to close lane near Kahe Power Plant starting Tuesday

ADVERTISING
The Hawaiian Electric Co. warned motorists of work installing equipment on two new poles located along Farrington Highway near Kahe Power Plant, starting Tuesday night.
Work will begin at 9 p.m. and end by 3:30 a.m. the following day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, resulting in the closure of of the far-right westbound lane of Farrington Highway.
The lane closures will begin before the power plant and will end a short distance after the power plant.
On Tuesday, three 10-minute traffic stoppages are also scheduled in both directions of Farrington Highway so crews can safely run new overhead lines across the highway.
Traffic signs, control measures and special-duty police officers will help direct traffic on Farrington Highway during the work.
