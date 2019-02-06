Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The city’s new Punawai Rest Stop “hygiene center” had 2,423 visits from Jan. 8 to 29. A Page B1 story Monday reported that the total was 993, which was actually the number of visits between Jan. 23 and 29.

>> The Great Aloha Run, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, has raised more than $14 million for about 150 Hawaii nonprofits. A Page B2 story Tuesday said the event has raised more than $12 million.