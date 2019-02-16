 Corrections
  • Saturday, February 16, 2019
  • 67°

Corrections| Hawaii News

Corrections

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 16, 2019
Updated February 16, 2019 12:05am
ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A Hakuoh University Handbell Choir concert is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, in the Paliku Theatre at Windward Community College. A calendar listing on Page 20 of Friday’s TGIF section said it was at the college’s Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College.

>> Saint Francis School Sisters Frances Cabrini and Eddie Sagioka were misidentified in a photo caption on Page A12 Friday. Cabrini was pictured on the right as Sagioka walked through the door.

PREVIOUS STORY
Veterans Affairs to hold resource fair
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up