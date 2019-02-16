Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A Hakuoh University Handbell Choir concert is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, in the Paliku Theatre at Windward Community College. A calendar listing on Page 20 of Friday’s TGIF section said it was at the college’s Hokulani Imaginarium at Windward Community College.

>> Saint Francis School Sisters Frances Cabrini and Eddie Sagioka were misidentified in a photo caption on Page A12 Friday. Cabrini was pictured on the right as Sagioka walked through the door.