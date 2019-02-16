 Haleakala summit reopens after ice, snow melt
Haleakala summit reopens after ice, snow melt

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 16, 2019
Updated February 16, 2019 9:35pm

  • BRYAN BERKOWITZ / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Maui resident Susan Moulton and visitors Duane and Kelly Randall pull over on the side of Olinda Road in Makawao to look at Haleakala on Monday.

The summit area of Haleakala National Park reopened today following a six-day closure due to severe winter weather.

A winter storm had left snow and ice along roads, and fallen trees and loose rocks also made travel unsafe in the area. National Park Service officials said warm temperatures have since melted much of the snow and ice, making the roads safe for travel.

National Weather Service forecasters said a weak low-pressure system to the northwest will shift westward to the north of the islands on Sunday.

Wind and rain is expected to slowly diminish from east to west across the island chain through Sunday, forecasters said.

Another bout of unsettled weather is likely during the early to middle part of the coming week as deep tropical moisture lifts northward over parts of the state, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and the possibility of flooding to central and eastern parts of the island chain, the weather service reported.

