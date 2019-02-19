Top scorer Makenna Woodfolk leaves Hawaii basketball program

The Hawaii womens basketball team will be without its leading scorer and rebounder for the rest of the season, the university announced today. Forward Makenna Woodfolk, a versatile 6-foot-2 junior, is leaving the program because she is pregnant, according to a UH release.

“My recent pregnancy has allowed me time to think about my status with the women’s basketball team,” Woodfolk stated in the release. “Unfortunately, I have decided to stop playing basketball and focus on my academic progress and taking care of myself physically and mentally during this pregnancy. I am sad to leave the program because my teammates and coaches are like family to me and I don’t want to let them down. I know the timing is not optimal, but I feel it is not in my best interest to continue playing. I appreciate my basketball ‘Ohana and all they have done to support me, especially with this difficult decision.”

Said UH coach Laura Beeman in the release: “We wish Makenna all the best as she embarks on this new chapter in her life. This was a difficult decision for her but we will continue to support her and her progress towards graduation. Makenna will always be part of our basketball ‘Ohana and we wish her well.”

Woodfolk’s absence clouds the team’s outlook less than a month out from the Big West tournament in Anaheim, Calif.

Woodfolk, of Tacoma, Wash., started all 24 games to date in 2018-19. She’s contributed 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and was coming off a 12-point, four-rebound performance in a 63-49 win over Long Beach State on Saturday.

UH (11-13, 7-4 Big West) had just started to put together some consistent play. The Wahine have won four of their last five games to move into a second-place tie in the conference. Five games remain in the regular season, including at home against UC Irvine on Thursday, before the Big West tournament.