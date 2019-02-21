High surf advisory in effect for most islands; cool temps returning tonight

A high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island remains in effect through 6 p.m. this evening.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island remains in effect through 6 p.m. this evening.

Weather officials say surf will remain up through the day today, reaching heights of 6 to 10 feet along east-facing shores, then ease gradually into the upcoming weekend.

Expect strong, breaking waves, and currents, making swimming dangerous. Beachgoers should exercise caution and heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say there will be lighter winds across the isles, with fairly dry conditions over the western half. It will remain sunny this morning, then become partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon for most of Oahu.

Overnight temperatures are expected to dip to lows of 61 to 68 degrees on Oahu’s South Shore, 63 to 68 for the Waianae coast, lows around 61 for Central Oahu, and around 67 for the windward side, including Kailua, Kaneohe and Waimanalo.

Over the next few days, a surface trough is expected linger near the Big Island, enhancing clouds and showers over east Maui and the Big Island into the weekend.

A mostly dry weather pattern, however, is expected across the state through Tuesday.