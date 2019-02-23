 Iowa holds off Hawaii’s late rally for 6-4 baseball victory
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
February 23, 2019
  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s shortstop Maaki Yamazaki (2) can’t get Iowa’s Izaya Fullard (20) out. Second baseman Tyler Best (3) backs up the play in the first inning.

Shortstop Tanner Wetrich hit a grand slam, right fielder Zeb Adreon added two-run single and Iowa held off Hawaii’s late rally for a 6-4 baseball victory and a sweep of today’s doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Hawkeyes won the first game, 10-8.

The ’Bows closed to 6-4 on pinch hitter Alex Baeza’s RBI single and Scotty Scott’s triple in the eighth inning. After filling the bases with two outs, Grant Leonard — the Hawkeyes’ seventh pitcher and fifth in the inning — struck out Adam Fogel.

UH freshman Li‘i Pontes retired the first eight Hawkeyes before struggling. Justin Jenkins drew a two-out walk, Mitchell Boe singled and Izaya Fullard reached on a four-pitch walk. Wetrich followed with towering homer over the wall in left field.

The ’Bows drew nine walks, including seven in four innings against starter Cam Baumann, but that was not enough.

The teams meet Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in the finale of this four-game series.

