Hawaii baseball team rallies past Iowa to win in 10

Alex Baeza singled home Scotty Scott from second to deliver Hawaii a dramatic 8-7 baseball victory over Iowa today at Les Murakami Stadium.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Alex Baeza singled home Scotty Scott from second to deliver Hawaii a dramatic 8-7 baseball victory over Iowa today at Les Murakami Stadium.

Scott singled in the 10th, then went to second on Adam Fogel’s walk.

Baeza then ripped a grounder into right field to help the Rainbow Warriors split this four-game series.

Dylan Thomas struck out nine in five innings of relief to earn the victory.

After the Hawkeyes built a 7-1 lead, the ’Bows scored one in the sixth and four in the seventh.

In the ninth, UH designated hitter Logan Pouelsen drew a two-out walk. Pinch runner Daylen Calicadan advanced to second and third on Kyle Shimp wild pitches. On a 3-2 pitch to Maaki Yamazaki, Shimp threw past catcher Austin Martin, enabling Calicadan to sprint home with the tying run.

The ’Bows open a four-game series against Longwood on Friday.