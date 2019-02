Today BASEBALL College: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 4 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. SOFTBALL ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Damien at Ala Wai Field 2; Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Field Read More

Today

BASEBALL

College: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 4 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Damien at Ala Wai Field 2; Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Field NP; Maryknoll at Punahou. Games start at 4 p.m.

Tuesday

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m. at UHH Gym.

PacWest women: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at UHH Gym.

GOLF

OIA: 10 a.m., at Ala Wai.

SOFTBALL

OIA East: Kaimuki at Roosevelt; Kalani at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Campbell; Kapolei at Leilehua; Mililani at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Waialua, 3 p.m.; Nanakuli at Radford, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo at Waipahu, 3 p.m.; Farrington at McKinley, 5 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Sunday

At Queen’s Beach

No. 1 UCLA 5, No. 5 Hawaii 0

1. Nicole McNamara/Megan McNamara (UCLA) def. Amy Ozee/Morgan Martin (UH) 21-17, 13-21, 15-6.

2. Sarah Sponcil/Lily Justine (UCLA) def. Hi’ilawe Huddleston/Emily Maglio (UH) 14-21, 22-20, 15-12.

3. Abby Van Winkle/Zana Muno (UCLA) def. Julia Scoles/Ari Homayun (UH) 21-13, 21-18.

4. Mac May/Savy Simo (UCLA) def. Pani Napoleon/Kylin Loker (UH) 21-17, 21-18.

5. Megan Muret/Izzy Carey (UCLA) def. Paige Dreeuws/Jenna Banz (UH) 20-22, 21-17, 15-7.

No. 5 Hawaii 3, No. 11 Stanford 2

1. Charlie Ekstrom/Sunny Villapando (STAN) def. Amy Ozee/Morgan Martin (UH) 21-19, 8-21, 20-18.

2. Tori Ashkinos/Courtney Bowen (STAN) def. Emily Maglio/Hi’ilawe Huddleston (UH) 16-21, 21-12, 15-9.

3. Ari Homayun/Julia Scoles (UH) def. Maddie Dailey/Morgan Hentz (STAN) 21-9, 21-14.

4. Kylin Loker/Pani Napoleon (UH) def. Amelia Smith/Blake Sharp (STAN) 21-18, 21-15.

5. Jenna Banz/Paige Dreeuws (UH) def. Melissa Daniel/Jordan McKinney (STAN) 21-11, 21-7.