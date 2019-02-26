Section of Kapahulu Avenue closed due to vehicle crash

ADVERTISING
Police have closed all lanes of Kapahulu Avenue this morning between Ala Wai Boulevard and Paki Avenue due to a vehicle crash.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
