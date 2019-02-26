 Section of Kapahulu Avenue closed due to vehicle crash
  • Tuesday, February 26, 2019
  • 76°

Section of Kapahulu Avenue closed due to vehicle crash

Star-Advertiser staff
February 26, 2019
Updated February 26, 2019 10:27am
Police have closed all lanes of Kapahulu Avenue this morning between Ala Wai Boulevard and Paki Avenue due to a vehicle crash.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

