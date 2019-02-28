‘Baby-Sitters Club’ series reboot in the works at Netflix

SHARE















Say hello to your friends, “Baby-Sitters Club” fans. Again.

Netflix announced today that it’s creating a new televised take on Ann M. Martin’s best-selling book series. The contemporary-set, live-action show will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of five best friends in Stoneybrook, Conn.

Spanning 10 episodes, the family-friendly adaptation includes Rachel Shukert (“GLOW”) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (“Broad City”) as director and executive producer.

“The themes of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs,” said Melissa Cobb, Netflix vice president of content for kids and families, in the announcement.

Martin’s beloved book series, which began in the mid-1980s and wrapped up in 2000, has more than 200 books licensed in more than 20 territories with more than 180 million copies sold. The titles tell stories of female friendship and empowerment — topics that got the franchise lauded by the New Yorker for its “feminist legacy” in 2016.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers — now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers — who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends,” Martin said in a statement today.

The “Baby-Sitters Club” novels, first published in 1986, were previously adapted for the screen in 1990. The single-season series first aired on HBO and was then syndicated by Nickelodeon and Disney Channel. The books were also adapted into a feature film in 1995, starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik and Schuyler Fisk.