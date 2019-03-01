Warming trend reaches Hawaii but overnight temperatures still cool

Overnight temperatures have been cool, but are expected to warm up slightly for the first night of March and over the weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

At 2 a.m. today, forecasters noted temperatures, which were in the upper 50s in Wahiawa and 60s elsewhere, were not as cold as the previous night. Overnight lows were mostly in the low 60s at airports across Hawaii, with Kalealoa Airport recording the lowest at 53 degrees.

The low dew point, the temperature at which air turns into water droplets, has made it feel even cooler, according to forecasters.

“We will likely see a warming trend through the weekend, with overnight lows in mid- to high 60s or near 70 by Monday morning,” weather service forecasters in Honolulu said. “The daytime highs will also warm up to at or near 80 on Monday. ”

Forecasters said to expect a few light showers, especially for windward and mauka areas, occasionally reaching leeward areas through Saturday night.

Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, with isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Overnight lows will once again dip into the high 40s for parts of Kauai and the Big Island, and range from the mid-50s to mid-60s on most other islands, forecasters said.

A high wind warning, meanwhile, remains in effect on Big Island summits, with west-northwest winds of 45 to 60 mph, and local gusts up to 80 mph, through 6 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters said travel to the summit areas should be delayed until the winds subside.