Today

BASEBALL

College: Longwood at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Le Jardin vs. St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; ‘Iolani at

Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Island Pacific, 4:15 p.m. at Kalaeloa courts.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I—Kamehameha vs.

Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II—Sacred Hearts vs. Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 5 p.m. Matches at Punahou.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Longwood at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii

Pacific (DH), 2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo (DH), 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Notre Dame de Namur vs.

Hawaii Pacific, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. at Moanalua High School.

PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at UHH Gym.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade (DH), 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

ILH: Punahou vs. Damien, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field 2; St. Francis vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

OIA East: Moanalua at Kaiser; Roosevelt at Kalani; Castle at Kaimuki. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Mililani; Campbell at Kapolei; Waianae at Aiea. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at Kalaheo; Radford at McKinley; Waialua at Nanakuli; Anuenue at Kahuku. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.; Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 9:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park; Le Jardin vs. St. Francis, noon at Central Oahu Regional Park.

ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, noon.

OIA: Castle at Kaiser; Farrington at Kahuku; Kailua at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; Kapolei at Aiea; Leilehua at Campbell;

Mililani at Pearl City; Radford at Waipahu; Waialua at Waianae. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: 8:30 a.m. at ‘Iolani.

OIA: qualifying meets. At Waipahu: Aiea, Anuenue, Kailua, Kapolei, Nanakuli, Waipahu. At Moanalua: Campbell, Castle, Kahuku, Kaimuki, McKinley, Moanalua. At Pearl City: Farrington, Kalani, Mililani, Pearl City, Waialua, Waianae. At Radford: Kaiser, Kalaheo, Leilehua, Radford, Roosevelt. Meets start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH varsity I boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 2:15 p.m.

ILH varsity II boys: Saint Louis at

Hanalani, 10:30 a.m. at Hanalani; Le

Jardin at Damien, noon; Punahou vs.

University, 1 p.m. at Klum Gym.

ILH varsity III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 9 a.m. at Hanalani.

WATER POLO

OIA: At CORP: Kahuku vs. Kailua, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, 11:05 a.m.; Campbell vs. Castle, 12:10 p.m.; Farrington vs. Kapolei, 1:15 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Mililani, 2:20 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Castle, 3:25 p.m. At Kaimuki: Moanalua vs. Pearl City, 10 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. McKinley, 11:05 a.m.; Pearl City vs. Waipahu, 12:10 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Waialua, 1:15 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Waipahu, 2:20 p.m.; Kalani vs. Kaiser, 3:25 p.m.

OIA DIVISION II

Tuesday

Radford 16, Nanakuli 15

At Radford

Nanakuli (0-1) 201 354 0 — 15 10 3

Radford (1-0) 308 301 1 — 16 18 4

W—Nohea Akana. L—Makena Laa-Robles.

Leading hitters—Nanakuli: K. Cabiao 2-2, 2b, 4 runs; L. Kotrys 3-3, 2 HRs,

4 runs, 6 RBIs; Laa-Robles 2 runs;

K. Horswill 2b, 2 RBIs; R. Carinio 2 runs. Radford: Akana 4-6, 2b, HR, 2 runs,

3 RBIs; Morgan Jackson 2 runs; Selina

Tavarez 2 runs; Mahea Hetrick 3-5, 2b,

3 runs, 2 RBIs; Honor Siu-Auleua 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Trinitie Tiitii 2-5; Kenci Faith 2-4, 2 runs.

CORRECTION

Serenity Jackson was the winning pitcher in Mililani’s 14-13 victory over Pearl City on Tuesday in an OIA West game. Another player was listed in Wednesday’s editions.

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Hikina 18, Lokahi 3

Action 14, Sportsmen 2

Waipio 21, Na Kahuna 9

Xpress 19, Golden Eagles 8

Fat Katz 22, Na Pueo 10

Hui Ohana 19, Makules 6

Bad Company 16, Zen 4

Firehouse 17, Yankees 4

Aikane 23, Hawaiians 13

OIA

Wednesday

Leilehua 13, Pearl City 3

Moanalua 9, Waialua 1

Kalani 5, McKinley 0 (forfeit)

Kalaheo 5, Farrington 0

Kaiser 12, Waipahu 2

Kailua 21, Castle 4

Goal scorers—Lei: Kaya Takashige 5, Taylor Dinsmore 4, Kobie Pasoquen-Rabago 2, Emily Martinez, Brina Peters. PC: Alisha Gleason 2, Miya Chung. Moan: Madison Komatsu 3, Koko Butcher 2, Marrisa Halim, Isabella McRae, Emily Quach, Shirfei Tay. Wail: Mahealani Farrell. Kais: Mao Mina Hanada 2, Kristen Johnson 2, Claire Williams 2, Mira Ako, Chung Eun Kim, Sarah Lorenzo, Elise Matson, Erin Patterson, Kyra Uchimura. Waip: Halee Cabigas, Linnea Tucker. Kail: Cassie “Kealoha” Charles 9, Reese McMurray 4, Morgan Hardwick 3, Kristen Tanaka 3, Fallon Donaldson, Sage Fosnock. Cast: Leila Anne Figueroa-Kapahu 3, Michaela Ayers.

ILH

Girls Varsity I

Mid-Pacific 6, ‘Iolani 4. Goal scorers—MPI: Angie Shaw 2, Kawai Hedges, Peyton Ku, Hunter Nottage, Kaley Yap. Iol: May Kamaka 3, Marianna Fong.