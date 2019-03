TODAY BASEBALL >> College: Longwood at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. >> PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. >> PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo (DH), 3 Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Longwood at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 2 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

>> PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo (DH), 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> Big West men: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> Big West women: Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> PacWest: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. at Moanalua High School.

>> PacWest: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at UHH Gym.

SOFTBALL

>> PacWest: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade (DH), 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

>> ILH: Punahou vs. Damien, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field 2; St. Francis vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

>> OIA East: Moanalua at Kaiser; Roosevelt at Kalani; Castle at Kaimuki. Games start at 10 a.m.

>> OIA West: Leilehua at Mililani; Campbell at Kapolei; Waianae at Aiea. Games start at 10 a.m.

>> OIA Division II: Farrington at Kalaheo; Radford at McKinley; Waialua at Nanakuli; Anuenue at Kahuku. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

>> ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.; Punahou vs. Maryknoll, 9:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park; Le Jardin vs. St. Francis, noon at Central Oahu Regional Park.

>> ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, noon.

>> OIA: Castle at Kaiser; Farrington at Kahuku; Kailua at Moanalua; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; Kapolei at Aiea; Leilehua at Campbell; Mililani at Pearl City; Radford at Waipahu; Waialua at Waianae. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

>> ILH: 8:30 a.m. at ‘Iolani.

>> OIA: qualifying meets. At Waipahu: Aiea, Anuenue, Kailua, Kapolei, Nanakuli, Waipahu. At Moanalua: Campbell, Castle, Kahuku, Kaimuki, McKinley, Moanalua. At Pearl City: Farrington, Kalani, Mililani, Pearl City, Waialua, Waianae. At Radford: Kaiser, Kalaheo, Leilehua, Radford, Roosevelt. Meets start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> ILH varsity I boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 2:15 p.m.

>> ILH varsity II boys: Saint Louis at Hanalani, 10:30 a.m. at Hanalani; Le Jardin at Damien, noon; Punahou vs. University, 1 p.m. at Klum Gym.

>> ILH varsity III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 9 a.m. at Hanalani.

WATER POLO

>> OIA: At CORP: Kahuku vs. Kailua, 10 a.m.; Kapolei vs. Mililani, 11:05 a.m.; Campbell vs. Castle, 12:10 p.m.; Farrington vs. Kapolei, 1:15 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Mililani, 2:20 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Castle, 3:25 p.m. At Kaimuki: Moanalua vs. Pearl City, 10 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. McKinley, 11:05 a.m.; Pearl City vs. Waipahu, 12:10 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Waialua, 1:15 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Waipahu, 2:20 p.m.; Kalani vs. Kaiser, 3:25 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Longwood at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

>> PacWest: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Chaminade (doubleheader), 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

ILH GOLF

At Leilehua Golf Course

Thursday

Boys Varsity II

89—Corey Nishimura

90—Jeremy Lee

96—Michael Tamashiro, Baxter Bervar.

99—Eugene Son

Boys JV

40—Ryder Miguel

44—Brian Overbeek

48—Ayden Ahakovi

50—Luke Philips

54—Joseph Hearn