No. 2 Hawaii volleyball sweeps No. 3 UCI a second night

Junior opposite Rado Parapunov put down a match-high 16 kills and senior hitter Stijn van Tilburg added 13 as No. 2 Hawaii swept No. 3 UC Irvine for a second straight night, downing the Anteaters 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 tonight in Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors (12-0, 2-0) extended their school records of consecutive sweeps to 12 and consecutive sets won to 36. Hawaii outblocked the Anteaters, 12-4, with junior middle Patrick Gasman, who leads the country in blocks, in on seven.

Aaron Koubi had 10 kills for UCI (13-4, 2-2), which lost the two-match series with Hawaii at home for just the third time and first since 2005.

Hawaii dominated Set 1, hitting .556 to UCI’s negative .238. Six of the Anteaters’ points came on Warriors service errors.

Half of Hawaii’s 12 blocks came in Set 1.