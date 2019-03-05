Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov named national volleyball player of the week

Junior opposite Rado Parapunov picked up his second player of the week honor in as many days, following his Big West award with the AVCA national one.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Junior opposite Rado Parapunov picked up his second player of the week honor in as many days, following his Big West award with the AVCA national one.

Parapunov becomes the 22nd Rainbow Warriors to earn the national recognition and the first since Brook Sedore in 2015.

The Bulgarian national helped No. 2 Hawaii to two road sweeps last week at No. 3 UC Irvine, posting a combined 34 kills with eight blocks and hitting .463. In Friday’s win, 12 of his 18 kills came in Set 1 where the Warriors pulled out a 33-31 victory.

Hawaii (12-0) next hosts the 25th Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational Thursday through Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors open with defending Conference Carolinas champion King (10-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday; No. 6 Pepperdine (11-4) plays No. 15 Ball State (9-8) at 4 p.m.