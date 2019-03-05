Retired Las Vegas police captain selected as new Kauai police chief

Todd Raybuck, a former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police captain, has been hired as the new Kauai police chief, the Kauai Police Department announced today.

Raybuck will be sworn April 22 in a chang-of-command ceremony.

“Of the 130 applicants vetted by the Commission, one truly stood out — Todd Raybuck,” said Mary Kay Hertog, chairwoman of the Kauai Police Commission and member of the selection committee.

She said it took a rigorous eight-month process and that Raybuck was the best-qualified candidate and best fit for the community.

He retired in February after nearly 27 years with the Las Vegas department. He got his start in law enforcement while stationed in 1987 to 1990 at Wheeler Air Force Base.

“I am humbled and honored to serve the community alongside the dedicated women and men of the Kauai Police Department,” as well as the mayor, the commission and the community to address public safety concerns and to improve the quality of life on Kauai, Raybuck said in a statement issued by Kauai County. “My family and I are excited to be moving from the ‘Ninth Island’ to the Garden Island.”

Raybuck replaces acting Chief Michael Contrades, who was appointed Aug. 1 after Chief Darryl Perry retired.