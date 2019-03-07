 Parental Guidance: ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’
Parental Guidance: ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’

Review by Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
March 7, 2019
  • COURTESY DREAMWORKS ANIMATION

    Night Fury dragon Toothless and Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) in DreamWorks Animation’s “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” directed by Dean DeBlois.

“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD”

>> Rated: PG for adventure action and some mild rude humor

>> What it’s about: The beloved Vikings and their dragons return in the finale to the animated franchise.

>> The kid attractor factor: The well-known characters and animation style aimed at kids.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Learn to stand — and fly — on your own.

>> Violence: Several battle scenes with dragons, traders, hunters, etc.

>> Language: None, just some adolescent-type jokes.

>> Sexuality: Innocent romance between Hiccup and Astrid.

>> Drugs: None.

>> Parents advisory: This family-friendly adventure is fun for all ages, but may be a bit intense in terms of action for the littlest ones.

