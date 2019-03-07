Parental Guidance: ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’

ADVERTISING
“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD”
>> Rated: PG for adventure action and some mild rude humor
>> What it’s about: The beloved Vikings and their dragons return in the finale to the animated franchise.
>> The kid attractor factor: The well-known characters and animation style aimed at kids.
>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Learn to stand — and fly — on your own.
>> Violence: Several battle scenes with dragons, traders, hunters, etc.
>> Language: None, just some adolescent-type jokes.
>> Sexuality: Innocent romance between Hiccup and Astrid.
>> Drugs: None.
>> Parents advisory: This family-friendly adventure is fun for all ages, but may be a bit intense in terms of action for the littlest ones.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.